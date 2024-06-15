Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading 13.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.08). Approximately 2,197,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,128,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.80 ($2.71).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 24,285.71%.

CRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.02) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £621.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,457.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.48.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

