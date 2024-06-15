CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 3.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.10. Approximately 493,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,660,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

