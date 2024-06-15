Critical Review: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -530.89% -56.76% -43.18% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -479.38% -226.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and Coeptis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 573.40%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 811.85%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Coeptis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $15.73 million 6.07 -$72.73 million ($0.84) -1.18 Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 152.66 -$21.27 million ($0.53) -0.62

Coeptis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeptis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics beats DBV Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company's earlier stage research programs include vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company also offers its drugs for acute myeloid leukemia and acute respiratory diseases. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has co-development agreement Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

