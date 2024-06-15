Crown Castle’s (CCI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

