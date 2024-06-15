Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.