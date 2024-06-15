Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of C$27.26 million for the quarter.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

Shares of Currency Exchange International stock opened at C$26.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.80. Currency Exchange International has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$27.07.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

