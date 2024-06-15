CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of CVSGF stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. CVS Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Stories

