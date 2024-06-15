D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 261,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 383,405 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.24.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $543.06 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.62%.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
