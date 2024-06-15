D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 261,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 383,405 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.24.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $543.06 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,132 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

