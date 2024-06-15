Daniel Topping Acquires 1,309 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,309 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,267.72).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £190.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 466.31. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 519.85 ($6.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,029.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPM

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.