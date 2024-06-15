Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.81.

DRI stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

