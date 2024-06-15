Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

