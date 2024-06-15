Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.44. 118,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,252,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

