Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.44. 118,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,252,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
