Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

