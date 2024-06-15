David Kelly Sells 6,700 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$44,287.00.

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.66. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.6995885 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.77%.

CJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

