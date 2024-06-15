David Lloyd Johnston Sells 226 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total transaction of C$350,288.70.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Lloyd Johnston purchased 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,493.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,938.50.

FFH opened at C$1,526.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The company has a market cap of C$33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$939.05 and a 52-week high of C$1,583.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,527.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,408.63.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

