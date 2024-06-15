David T. Kirkley Sells 1,180 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

