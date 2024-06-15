Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

DK stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $78,241 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Delek US by 6.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

