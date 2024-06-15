Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $64.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.