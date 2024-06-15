Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,561.50

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,561.50 ($32.62) and last traded at GBX 2,565.50 ($32.67), with a volume of 17203215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,611 ($33.25).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,038 ($38.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,739.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,819.06. The firm has a market cap of £57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,790.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,545.17). In other news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.11) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,545.17). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

