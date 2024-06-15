Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) were down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 221,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 65,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.