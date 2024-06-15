Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $37.25. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 204,885 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.