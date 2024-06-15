Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JDST opened at $3.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) by 42,374.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

