Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$123.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.74. The company has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$84.19 and a twelve month high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%.

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,939. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

