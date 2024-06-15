Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02, reports. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion.

Dollarama stock opened at C$123.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. Insiders sold a total of 70,775 shares of company stock worth $8,198,939 in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOL. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

