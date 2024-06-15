Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE DBM opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. In the last three months, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857. Corporate insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

