Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $51.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

