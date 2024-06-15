Donald M. Clague Purchases 5,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

TSE AAV opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.78. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.