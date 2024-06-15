Donald M. Clague Purchases 5,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00.
TSE AAV opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.78. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
