DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.60. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,308 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

