DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,634. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 119,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

