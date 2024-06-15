DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$56.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.13 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider DRI Capital Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$896,250.00.

