DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Shares Down 1.5%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

