Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 1300360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Specifically, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,699. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,754,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

