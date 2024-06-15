Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Shares of DPG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

