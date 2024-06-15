Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at TD Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

BROS opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock valued at $322,376,736. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

