DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.94

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $47.64. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 110,893 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.64.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.