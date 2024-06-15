e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.23.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $192.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $133,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $95,611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $61,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

