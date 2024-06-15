Elder Granger Sells 1,000 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $333.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.30 and a 200 day moving average of $328.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.