Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $787.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $878.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $785.96 and a 200 day moving average of $717.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $885.06. The firm has a market cap of $834.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.