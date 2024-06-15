Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $878.09 and last traded at $872.34. Approximately 603,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,942,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $867.30.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

The firm has a market cap of $834.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

