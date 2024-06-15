Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.81 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.82 ($0.29). 90,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 570,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.49 ($0.31).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £20.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.64.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

