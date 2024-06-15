ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4049 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
