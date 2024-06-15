Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Lowered by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 476,943 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.3% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 133,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 216.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.