Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

ENB opened at C$48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$52.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

