Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.40

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $17.02. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 991 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

