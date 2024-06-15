Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $241.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

