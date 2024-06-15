Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 166,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.