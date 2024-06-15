Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading 14.3% Higher

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 475,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 67,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Europa Metals Trading Up 21.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.50.

Europa Metals Company Profile

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

