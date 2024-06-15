Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MNTN opened at $11.25 on Friday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 698,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,362,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.