Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director Merline Saintil Sells 7,754 Shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 7,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $18,376.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,173.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of EVLV stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
