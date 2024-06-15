Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

EXFY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $151,219.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 248,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,553,122.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and have sold 825,283 shares worth $1,380,881. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

